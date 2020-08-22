Tiger Shroff's young fan requests to meet him; actor's reply will melt your heart

Tiger Shroff is considered one of the most popular actors who has won the hearts of the audience with his sheer hard work and dedication. The worlds youngest action superstar recently received a very sweet video of one of his youngest fans which says that she would love to meet him and Tiger's reply to the video is winning hearts on the internet.

The fan tweet said, "My cutie pie is the youngest but your biggest fan @iTIGERSHROFF. She is only 3.5 year old but want you to meet her Tiger Shroff like anything. She is of the hope that one day he will come to meet her (sic)".

My cutie pie is the youngest but your biggest fan @iTIGERSHROFF she is only 3.5 year old but want you to meet her Tiger Shroff like anything. She is of the hope that one day he will come to meet her. pic.twitter.com/8orwvjz36p — Deepak Kumar (@MonuDK) August 17, 2020

Tiger Shroff gave a super sweet reply saying, "Would love to meet her when the situation is under control and is safe to come out (sic)."

Would love to meet her when the situation is under control and is safe to come outâÂ¤ï¸Â — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 20, 2020

The youngest fan's father further replied, "Thanks for such motivating reply from you. She will go mad while knowing that you replied to her wish. She always asks me that when you will meet her now I can say her that there is some hope. Love you sir (sic)".

The actor also recently shared on his social media how he has resumed his work and one cannot wait to see more information coming in. After winning hearts in Baaghi 3 with never seen before action the actor is all set to do it once again in his upcoming film Heropanti 2.

