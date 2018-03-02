Tiger spotted in West Bengal's Lalgarh forest

Responding to a query as to how the tiger could have come to the forest, the official said: "It is difficult to say. We are exploring all possibilities."

Representational Picture

A Royal Bengal tiger was caught on a camera trap in Lalgarh forest in Bengal's West Midnapore district, a forest official said on Friday. "Following reports of catte kills from surrounding villages, we installed seven cameras in Lalgarh forest, a former Maoist area. We got a report this morning that a fully grown Royal Bengal tiger was captured by one of the cameras," said an officer of Midnapore Division Forest Office.

"We found pug marks and suspected the tiger's presence after inspecting a killed cattle," he said, adding that earlier there was no report of the presence of the big cat in that forest. Efforts would be made to capture the tiger and send it to Sundarbans, he said.

Responding to a query as to how the tiger could have come to the forest, the official said: "It is difficult to say. We are exploring all possibilities." It was expected that the tiger might have sneaked into the forest from Simlipal reserve in neighbouring Odisha.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video