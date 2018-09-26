Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman confesses of chasing the golf great for last 10 years

other-sports

Golf great Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman pursued him for 10 years before making relationship official

Tiger Woods's girlfriend Erica Herman, 33, reportedly chased the American golf great, who won The Open Championships on Sunday, for 10 years before they made their relationship official last year.

Woods, 42, met Herman when she was a manager at his restaurant, The Woods in Florida. A source told US entertainment website Radar Online that Herman chased Woods "like a puppy" for a decade. "Erica's been chasing Tiger around like a puppy for close to 10 years. I'm not sure if his ex-wife [Elin Nordegren] knew, but I'm not sure how she couldn't know. I can't believe Tiger is out in public with her now," the source said.

Woods was seen kissing Herman in full public view after winning The Open title at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta on Sunday. The couple were rumoured to be dating last year when Herman was seen with Woods after his Presidents Cup win in October. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Herman was wearing a "player spouse" badge, which is reserved for wives and girlfriends (WAGs).

