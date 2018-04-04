Tiger Woods is stuck in legal battle with ex-girlfriend Kristin Smith

According to US entertainment portal, TMZ, Woods, who dated Smith from 2015 to 2017, got her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to make sure she kept mum about their nuclear break-up



Controversy doesn't seem to leave American golfer Tiger Woods. Ahead the Augusta Masters tomorrow, where he will make an appearance for the first time since 2015, Woods has been dragged into a nasty legal war with ex-girlfriend Kristin Smith.

According to US entertainment portal, TMZ, Woods, who dated Smith from 2015 to 2017, got her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to make sure she kept mum about their nuclear break-up. However, Smith wants to withdraw herself from the agreement and has taken the issue to court. The issue is currently in arbitration.



According to the report, Smith believes Woods cheated on her in 2017 and that's what ended their relationship. In a bid to save himself from the embarrassment, he offered Smith money to sign an NDA, but it's unclear if she ever accepted it. Another source claimed that Woods has threatened to release embarrassing pictures of Smith if she doesn't honour the NDA.

