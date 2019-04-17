Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump

other-sports

Tiger Woods with the Augusta Masters Trophy on Sunday

President Donald Trump, a lifelong golfer and owner of golf resorts, announced on Monday he'll be awarding Tiger Woods the country's highest civilian honor after his Masters victory.

"Spoke to Tiger Woods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday's @TheMasters," Trump tweeted. "Because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!" Trump said.

Woods came back from the golfing wilderness to end an 11-year majors drought with the win at Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, earning praise from around the world. Trump is an especially close watcher of the game, being the owner of Trump-brand golf courses and something of a student of the game himself — although there have been multiple reports, including from established golfers, that he cheats when competing.

