Tiger Woods will be at the top again, says ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn

US skier Lindsey Vonn says she still cheers for her ex-boyfriend Woods and is confident he will get back to winning ways soon

American skier Lindsey Vonn, 33, split with golfer Tiger Woods, 42, in 2015, but she still hasn't stopped rooting for her ex-boyfriend.

In a recent interview, the Olympic skier said that she is confident that Woods, who finished second at the PGA Championship earlier this month, will be at the top again.



"I support him. We're friends, we congratulate each other… it's really nice to see him playing so well again. I think It's only a matter of time before he does actually win another tournament… after all his injuries and surgeries… that he has come back and fought his way back… he will be at the top again," she told Italian weekly magazine Extra.

Currently, Woods is dating Erica Herman, while Vonn is in a relationship with National Hockey League star PK Subban.



Speaking about how her current boyfriend pursued her after she parted ways with Woods, she said: "He got my number and was very persistent. He came to visit me on Christmas Day. That was the first time I spent really good time with him… he went in the lion's den and met my whole family."

