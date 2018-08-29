Tigmanshu Dhulia: Audience footfall in theaters has immensely decreased

bollywood

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming short film, Baarish Aur Chowmein says that audience footfall in theaters has immensely decreased in the last few years

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming short film, "Baarish Aur Chowmein" says that audience footfall in theaters has immensely decreased in the last few years.

Dhulia was interacting with media at the special screening of "Baarish Aur Chowmein" on Tuesday, here.

"Baarish Aur Chowmein" revolves around Siraj (Amit Sadh) who is unable to rent a house in Mumbai as not many are willing to accommodate a Muslim. So, he hides his true identity and finds a home, where he falls in love with the landlord's daughter Neelu (Taapsee Pannu).

Asked whether he would continue making short films on digital platform after this film, Dhulia said, "If a good script comes my way then definitely I would like to direct more short films because digital medium is the future. Audience footfall in theaters has immensely decreased at all circuits of country.

Especially Mumbai circuit has witnessed a drop of 8 per cent in the last six years. "Now people like to see movies at their homes on their laptops and mobile. Short films takes less to watch so, I feel that's the future."

Asked whether digital medium can completely take over full length feature films, Dhulia said, "No.. it will not happen because there are certain films which takes 2-3 hours to tell the story. You can't make films like 'Paan Singh Tomar', eGodfather or 'Baahubali' for less than 30 minutes. I think experimental films which have smaller budgets can be made in short film format."

"Baarish Aur Chowmein" is a part of a project where 6 Indian directors and 6 Pakistani directors are making movies based on the common theme of love.

It premieres on August 31 and will be aired on ZEE5.

