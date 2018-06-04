Tigmanshu Dhulia is a master of direction: Sikander Kher

Ali Fazal-starrer Milan Talkies has been in the pipeline for over six years and has finally wrapped up its north Indian schedule



Actor Sikander Kher, who will be seen playing a negative character in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming film Milan Talkies, has described him as a master of direction.

"Tigmanshu is very passionate. He is rooted to India and Uttar Pradesh to be precise... this is his zone... He has been with this (Milan Talkies) script with for many years now. It's like his child that he has nurtured that is going to high school now. As far as him as a director I think his work speaks for itself — he is a master", Kher told IANS in an e-mail interaction.

Ali Fazal-starrer Milan Talkies has been in the pipeline for over six years and has finally wrapped up its north Indian schedule, with the Mumbai schedule of the shoot to commence next month. While Shraddha Srinath will make her debut with the film, it also features Reecha Sinha and Deep Raj Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Ashutosh Rana.

Produced by PS Chhatwal and Prakash Bhatt, the film is scheduled to release this year.

