Tigmanshu Dhulia: Won't act in my films again

Milan Talkies director Tigmanshu Dhulia on how going before the camera for film took a toll on him

Ali Fazal in Milan Talkies

Even though he enjoys being before the cameras as much as he does being behind it, Tigmanshu Dhulia says he will not play director and actor simultaneously again. The lack of an actor for a part in his upcoming offering, Milan Talkies, compelled the director to play the role.

"But it won't happen again," he says, adding, "Directing, and simultaneously acting, is stressful. As a director, I was constantly thinking about whether or not the camera was properly placed, and if the other actors were on point. Eventually, I stopped bothering about my own make-up or costume."



Tigmanshu Dhulia

Dhulia's long-in-the-making film is finally seeing the light of day with Ali Fazal in the lead, after the film landed on the laps of Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Imran Khan. "But they all got busy. Since this film was close to my heart, I decided against shelving it, and roped in a young cast. Ali was keen on collaborating [with me] on a project. When I narrated the film, he was kicked about it. The film is relevant even today."

