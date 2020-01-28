Tigmanshu Dhulia's niece allegedly harassed on a train; here's how he sought help

All was not well for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster director Tigmanshu Dhulia on Sunday night. A desperate Dhulia took to micro-blogging site Twitter to seek help for his niece, who was "being harassed by four drunk boys" aboard the Udyan Express to Bengaluru.

On January 26, around 11:40 pm, Dhulia took to Twitter and wrote - My niece is traveling in Udyan express to Banglore berth B3. She is being harassed by four drunk boys. No helpline numbers are responding and she is scared. Can someone help?

As has been the case often, Twitter-verse sprung into action, and the youngster received aid from cops, in time. Within 25 minutes, Tigmanshu Dhulia tweeted saying, "Thank you all for responding. I am really grateful. No helpline numbers worked but eventually like in India Jugaad kiya and cops came. She is safe now thanks again, guys."

He further added, "I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly. But I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use. Thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart."

On the work front, the National Award-winning filmmaker's last directorial was Milan Talkies, which released in 2019. He later helmed web show Out Of Love. An official adaptation of a multi-award-winning show Doctor Foster, Out of Love is a riveting portrait of a marriage that's poisoned by infidelity, heartbreak, and betrayal. It raises an important question, when raised with infidelity what would you do - Forgive, Forget or Fight? Starring powerhouse talent Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead, the show also stars Soni Razdan, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivaastav and Sanghmitra Hitaishi in pivotal roles.

