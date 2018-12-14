Tigress Avni (T1) Case: Operation to rescue T1's cubs to begin next week

national

In some good news for wildlife lovers, the operation to rescue the two cubs of tigress T1 or Avni, will begin next week. Expert veterinarian Dr Akhilesh Mishra from Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, will be in Pandharkawda along with four elephants next week to rescue them. The work of erecting a fence where the cubs are currently roaming is nearing completion, after which the operation will begin.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sunil Limaye said, "We are erecting a 10-feet high fence surrounding the 54-hectares area where the cubs have localised currently. Once it is complete, we plan to take the help of vets and elephants to safely rescue them."



A six-feet high fence has been erected on a majority of the portion of the 54-hectares and a four to five feet-high fence will be erected over it

A six-feet high fence has been erected on a majority of the portion of the 54-hectares and an additional four to five feet-high fence will be erected over it. "Early on Thursday the cubs killed a buffalo calf kept as bait. The area where they are roaming is being fenced, and we are hopeful that they will be captured safely in less than two weeks provided things go as per our plans," said an official.

The expert says

Wildlife veterinarian and forensic expert Dr Prayag H S said, "I really appreciate the efforts that the Maharashtra Forest Department is taking to rescue the orphaned sub-adult cubs of T1, based on the technical and scientific suggestions made by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)-appointed committee.

They are also following the NTCA protocol for the rescue of the orphaned cubs. Getting Dr Akhilesh Mishra and four elephants for the rescue operation is a very wise decision. Having worked with Dr Mishra and his team, I can say that they are one of the best teams in the country with credible experience of safely rescuing big cats and orphaned cubs in the wild."

