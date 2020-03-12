Social media comes up with a 'Paper Towel Challenge', want to try it?

After creating controversial challenges in the recent past, the social media is back with a unique challenge that doesn't send anyone to the hospital. The new, viral trend, known as the 'Paper Towel Challenge' shows people sending hidden messages to their friends in a unique way.

The trend involves a person to write a hidden message in a paper towel with just a part of it visible. The person receiving the message has to place the paper towel on the water for the hidden message to reveal. Netizens have been posting hilarious messages in this trend that looks fun enough to try!

If you want to try this trend, all you need is a paper towel and a marker. The paper towel has to folded into half in which you have to write a message in the front and hidden message inside the fold. Then, the paper towel has to be placed on water for it to get wet and reveal the secret message.

Here are some of the most hilarious videos posted on Twitter under the hashtag #PaperTowelChallenge:

Would you try this social media trend?

