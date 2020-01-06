Tiktok goes offline

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With social media making superstars out of regular folk, one need not eye Bollywood to create a legacy of his own. A city event will celebrate platforms like TikTok, in a bash that will bring together Instagram influencers with their fans.

The January 19 Bandra event will see TikTok artistes like Faisu, Adnaan Shaikh, Shanaya Khan, Masroor Chougle, Awez Darbar, and #Teetigada, comprising Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali, among others, make short videos with their fans at the event.

The influencers will also put up live acts for their followers.

Khan, who has 2,90,000 followers on Instagram, tells mid-day, "I [am looking forward to] meeting my fans. Via our interactions, I hope to learn what more they want [me to do]." Her collaborator Chougle (1,01,000 followers) says he hopes the interaction enables his fans to have a deeper understanding of the artiste that he is. "People follow us due to the entertainment quotient we bring to the platform. Even at the gig, that's what we aim to do — entertain."

One-third of the TikTok trio #Teentigada, Pandey is set to perform before a crowd of this stature for the first time. "This is a great career choice that has opened new avenues. It has its set of challenges, but it enables us to work freely, for ourselves, and not under someone else. Like any other career, it demands hard-work and consistency [to excel]. Also, one must do what they are good at." The festival will offer special master-classes and workshops by leading content creators, who will share their hacks and pro tips to succeed as a social media influencer.

Today in music

January 6, 2001:

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour had taken legal action to reclaim davidgilmour.com from Andrew Herman, who had registered the URL to sell Pink Floyd merchandise. On this day, Gilmour won the rights.

Sound check

A snap review of new music

Justin Bieber's new single

Worth your time: No

In the assorted five odd songs he has done since his last album Purpose (2015), Justin Bieber has earned acclaim for collaborative works like I don't care (with Ed Sheeran) and Bad guy (Billie Eilish). There's a lot that the associations seem to have taught him. His latest release Yummy reveals that, as a musician, his taste has dramatically evolved. But, the song entirely lacks the punch that has come to be associated with his numbers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates