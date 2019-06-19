TikTok star AJ collaborates with Swapnil Joshi and Jassie Gill for video

AJ has now collaborated with a huge name from the regional cinema - Swapnil Joshi and Jassie Gill. Swapnil is a renowned star in the Marathi cinema while Jassie is popular in the Punjabi film industry and as well as Bollywood

AJ with Swapnil Joshi

A prank YouTube channel started by AJ aka Ajay Sudarshan Gundu earned name and fame through another source, TikTok. This medium has become a popular source of entertainment and almost all the celebrities are on the platform and create videos on it. AJ became popular through TikTok and the platform helped him build his YouTube channel thus earning close to 4 million subscribers.

AJ has now collaborated with a huge name from the regional cinema - Swapnil Joshi and Jassie Gill. Swapnil is a renowned star in the Marathi cinema while Jassie is popular in the Punjabi film industry and as well as Bollywood. Talking about his experience working with them, AJ exclaims, "Working with Swapnil Joshi and Jassie Gill was amazing. Both are extremely grounded and humble and make you feel comfortable.

AJ is known for creating funny content, which tickles the funny bones of people. It took three years for his channel to reach the stage where it is right now. AJ's friend Nita came on board 6 months ago and helps him throughout. Ask him about the turning point in his career, he talks about the video where he asks Nita that there's something on her face and she asks what is it? Later, he replies saying, "Cuteness"



Although he has a small team, he believes that nothing is possible without team efforts.

Also Read: Girjesh Gaud: The Living Statue of Mumbai who is also a TikTok celebrity

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates