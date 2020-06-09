TikTok star Ammuzz Amrutha is a spitting image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and this video is proof!

There is one more Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike that is taking the Internet by storm. After Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi and TikTok star Manasi Naik, now Ammuzz Amrutha has been dressing up like Ash's characters from her various films and mouthing her well-known dialogues.

In the latest video shared by the doppelgänger, she is seen saying the lines from the star's Tamil film Kandukondein Kandukondein (2000). The Idukki youngster is referred to as Ash's long-lost twin in her hometown. Have a look right here:

But her videos aren't just restricted to paying homage to Bachchan, she also showcased her love for the blockbuster Baahubali in one of her videos. Have a look right here:

Since Bachchan is also on Instagram now, we wonder how would she react to the video! On the work front, the actress is now reuniting with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan for a film called Ponniyin Selvan, where she's touted to play a double role. The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name.

