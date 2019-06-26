TikTok star arrested for shootout with rival gang

crime

A 23-year-old TikTok user in connection with a shooting incident in which two members of his rival gang had sustained bullet injuries in southwest Delhiâs Vikas Nagar near Ranhola on June 1

The Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old TikTok user on Monday in connection with a shooting incident in which two members of his rival gang had sustained bullet injuries. The incident took place in southwest Delhi’s Vikas Nagar near Ranhola on June 1. According to the police, the shoot out was the fallout of a rivalry between two criminal gangs over establishing extortion money from people running betting rackets in Ranhola. The members of the two groups had been threatening each other and looking for opportunities to kill their rivals, they said.

The accused identified as Aakash alias Monu, a resident of west Delhi’s Vikaspuri who featured in a widely shared video that showed Aakash and his friend Shahzad brandishing a pistol. According to the Hindustan Times, the two were arrested by the Dwarka district police and disclosed that they had published the video with an illegal gun on social media to become famous in Delhi’s crime world. Ajit Kumar Singla, the Additional commissioner of police (crime branch) stated that on the intervening night of June 1 and 2, a shootout took place in Vikas Nagar in which several rounds of bullets were fired by six members of Jasmit alias Jimmy gang at members of their rival Suraf Fighter’s gang.

Suraj Fighter’s associates, Manoj, a former judo player, was hit by a bullet in his head and Suraj was shot in his legs. At least half a dozen bullets were fired. A case was filed at the Ranhola police station and the crime branch was also roped in to investigate the case. "Accordingly, a trap was laid and Monu was caught. One country made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from him," stated Singla, adding Monu was previously involved in three cases.

Police stated Monu initially worked in a Hukka parlour in Vikaspuri and started making TikTok videos and uploading them on social media. He soon gained fame through his videos in his neighbourhood. "As Jimmy started collecting protection money from other betting operators, Suraj fighter’s gang became his rival as both wanted to establish their supremacy in the illegal business," said the officer.

