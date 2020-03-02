Tiktok star uses rice to illustrate Jeff Bezos' wealth, shocks internet

What is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' net worth? To answer this question, a video was shared on Tiktok that shows grains of rice in which each grain represents USD 100,000.

Tiktok star Humphrey Yang shared a video showing a visual representation of Jeff Bezos' wealth using rice that has shocked many online. The 32-year-old e-commerce consultant created the video explaining the Amazon founder’s fortune, where a grain of rice represents USD 100,000 or Rs 1 lakh dollars.

Yang used 10 grains of rice to show USD 1 million and 10,000 grains for USD 1 billion. In the video, he showed a comparison between USD 1 billion and Bezos' net worth, which was USD 122 billions at the time the video was made.

Rice. Part two: Jeff Bezos net worth represented visually by rice. pic.twitter.com/kYIoyxLgMW — Humphrey (@Humphreytalks) February 28, 2020

Yang’s video, posted on Friday, garnered more than 2.4 million on his Twitter page with over 89,600 likes and was retweeted more than 29,600 times. The difference between Bezos' wealth and that of an average American family has baffled the Twitterati.

Great work ! This also makes me very depressed. Average household makes 60k ? That’s like what, 3/5 of the single grain of rice ?! — PM (@PeteMarren) February 28, 2020

"Nah bro, he needs all that. He worked for it." — The Ultimate Brason (@MarvelGuy01) February 28, 2020

Jeff if you see this can I have a grain — conor shields (@conor_shields2) February 28, 2020

So, this is really cool. But if you said that people were going to eat that rice, then why did you stick a keyboard in it? — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) February 28, 2020

You know, if you put this much effort into accomplishing something productive and useful, maybe you could start making money the way entrepreneurs like Bezos has. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS ð¤·ð¼‍âï¸ð¤·ð¼‍âï¸ (@mikebreslin815) March 2, 2020

Jeff bezos could spend $100,000 a day for 3315 years and still have money left, and that's if he never made any more money again. — Dan (@BurntFury) February 29, 2020

Greed and envy are both deadly sins for a reason.

Bezos created billions in wealth because he was free to.



That wealth would not exist if he weren't.



That wealth isn't hiding in his mattress, it's invested in businesses around the world lifting countless millions up as well. — American Elephant™ (@TheElephantsKid) February 29, 2020

What do you think of this video?

