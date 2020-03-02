Search

Tiktok star uses rice to illustrate Jeff Bezos' wealth, shocks internet

Published: Mar 02, 2020, 19:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tiktok star Humphrey Yang shared a video showing a visual representation of Jeff Bezos' wealth using rice that has shocked many online

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
What is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' net worth? To answer this question, a video was shared on Tiktok that shows grains of rice in which each grain represents USD 100,000.

Tiktok star Humphrey Yang shared a video showing a visual representation of Jeff Bezos' wealth using rice that has shocked many online. The 32-year-old e-commerce consultant created the video explaining the Amazon founder’s fortune, where a grain of rice represents USD 100,000 or Rs 1 lakh dollars.

Yang used 10 grains of rice to show USD 1 million and 10,000 grains for USD 1 billion. In the video, he showed a comparison between USD 1 billion and Bezos' net worth, which was USD 122 billions at the time the video was made.

Yang’s video, posted on Friday, garnered more than 2.4 million on his Twitter page with over 89,600 likes and was retweeted more than 29,600 times. The difference between Bezos' wealth and that of an average American family has baffled the Twitterati.

What do you think of this video?

