Tilakratne Dilshan stars as Sri Lanka Legends beat Australia legends

Sri lanka Legends bowler Rangana Herath celebrates the wicket of Australia Legends batsman Shane Lee when Australia Legends played against Sri Lanka Legends in the RSWS 2020 Twenty20 cricket played at Wankhede Stadium. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Sri Lankan skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan held his nerve as they defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka Legends managed to score 161/8 and then bowled out Australia to 154. Sri Lankan bowlers had reduced Aussies to 59/7, but then Nathan Reardon (96) gave them a real scare as he brought Aussies close to victory, but could not romp his side home. Dilshan, who grabbed three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers. Australia needed 17 runs from six balls, but Dilshan defended it successfully.

Earlier, Romesh Kaluwitharana, who had started the trend of hitting in ODIs in the 1996 World Cup, rolled back the years. Kaluwitharana (30) and Chamara Kapugedra (28) made notable contributions. A quick-fire unbeaten 20 from pacer Farveez Maharoof took Sri Lanka past the 160-run mark. Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza and X Doherty took two wickets each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever