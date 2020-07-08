Tillotama Shome receives a bizarre marriage proposal on Instagram, shares screenshot

Marriage proposals to Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities on social media are very common. This is nothing but a way to flatter them with their love and affection. But what happened with actor Tillotama Shome seems to be both surprising and bizarre. She recently got a marriage proposal that she couldn't resist sharing on Instagram.

So sharing the screenshot of the proposal, she declined it by writing- "No thanks. Bye bye Tara bata alvida." (sic) Have a look at it right here:

Actor Eisha A Chopra, after seeing the post, commented- "Dude!!! I got the same one!!!" (sic) Suchitra Pillai commented with five laughing emojis as she couldn't control her laughter. Shruti Seth asked her- "How can you resist???" (sic)

Shome has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost two decades. She was seen in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001 and then she did films like Turning 30, Shanghai, Qissa, Children of War, A Death In The Gunj, Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and more recently, Chintu Ka Birthday.

Talking about her film, Qissa, she recently shared a throwback picture from the film that was one of the stills of her character she essayed in the film. Have a look at it right here in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram Kanwar Still from #qissa by @wanderingfilmcompany Still by #ankitmehrotra A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome) onJun 28, 2020 at 3:46am PDT

