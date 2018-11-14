Tillu Tajpuria gang's sharp shooter arrested

crime

One .315 bore pistol and two live rounds were recovered from his possession. He was wanted in two cases, including attempt to murder, in Delhi, they said

Representational picture

A 27-year-old alleged sharp shooter of the Tillu Tajpuria gang was arrested from Northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, police said Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sonu Dhankar alias Vikki, a resident of Rohini, they added. On Monday, police received information that Dhankar would be present at Pitampura on the day. Later, a trap was laid near Pitampura Metro Station and Dhankar was apprehended, police said.

One .315 bore pistol and two live rounds were recovered from his possession. He was wanted in two cases, including attempt to murder, in Delhi, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever