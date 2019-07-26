Tim Murtagh: 'As special as it gets'

cricket

Ireland's Tim Murtagh celebrates the wicket of England's Chris Woakes on Day One of the one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday. Pic /AFP

London: Tim Murtagh said he had achieved the ambition of a lifetime by securing a place on the Lord's honours board as his stunning five-wicket haul saw Ireland skittle out England for just 85 in the first innings on the opening day of a one-off Test on Wednesday.

Murtagh, born in London but qualified for Ireland through his grandparents, has spent much of his career with Lord's based-Middlesex, whom he joined from London rivals Surrey in 2007. And having recently taken his 800th first-class wicket, Murtagh enjoyed a remarkable return of five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs on the opening day of Ireland's first Test match clash with England and just their third in all.

Murtagh, far from express pace with his quickest deliveries around the 75 mph mark, proved too much for a succession of England batsmen as he cut the ball both ways off a green-tinged pitch.

Prior to this match, Murtagh had taken 291 wickets at Lord's but this return meant he got his name on the honours board recording all those who have taken five or more wickets in a Test innings at the 'home of cricket'.

"As a kid growing up I dreamt of being on that honours board, probably not in the away dressing room — but that makes it even more special," Murtagh told reporters after stumps on Day One.

"It's as special as it gets for a cricketer...It's as good a feeling as I've had in my career."

Murtagh jokingly added: "I'm a bit long in the tooth but I should know how to bowl here!"

England captain Joe Root had insisted beforehand that he did not want his side "sleepwalking" into a match that came so soon after their World Cup triumph and just over a week before they begin a five-Test Ashes series.

While England rested World Cup-winners Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler from this match, several members of the team that just edged out New Zealand in a thrilling final were involved.

Ireland hit back against England

LONDON: Ireland rocked England after nightwatchman Jack Leach fell just short of what would have been a remarkable Test hundred as the visitors pressed for a shock victory at Lord’s yesterday. England were 209 for five in their second innings at tea on the second day, a lead of just 87 runs.

Leach made 92, his highest first-class score, after being sent in as a nightwatchman on Wednesday.

From 171-1, England lost four wickets for 23 runs as they slumped to 194-5 in what is Ireland’s first Test against them and just their third in total. England resumed on their overnight 0-0 after Ireland had made 207, featuring Andrew Balbirnie’s 55.

