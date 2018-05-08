Tim Paine, Aaron Finch to lead Australia in England, Zimbabwe

While Finch has also been confirmed as Paine's deputy for the five-match ODI series in the United Kingdom, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been promoted as the vice-captain for a one-off T20I in England and a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe



Tim Paine. Pic/ AFP

In the absence of suspended former skipper Steve Smith, Tim Paine and Aaron Finch have been named as Australia's new ODI and T20I captain, respectively for the upcoming tours to England and Zimbabwe.

While Finch has also been confirmed as Paine's deputy for the five-match ODI series in the United Kingdom, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been promoted as the vice-captain for a one-off T20I in England and a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe.

Though Paine was already confirmed as Smith's successor in the longest format of the game, his appointment as ODI skipper is a temporary one with a long-term captain yet to be named.

Reflecting on Paine's and Alex's appointment, national selector Trevor Hohns said, "Tim is a strong leader and will captain the side for this series, supported by Aaron.A decision on a permanent one-day captain will be made in due course."

"Alex is a very smart one-day player who can also bat anywhere in the order.With Tim in the side Alex will be the back-up wicket-keeper, but we believe his game is strong enough to play as a batter only," cricket.com.au quoted Hohns, as saying.

Meanwhile, the uncapped Queensland pair of Mitchell Swepson and Jack Wildermuth have also earned shock selection in the squads.

D'Arcy Short has also received his maiden call-up in the national ODI squad and, now, he is all set to open alongside Finch.

Short and explosive batsman Nic Maddinson, as well as uncapped all-rounder Wildermuth, are all selected in the T20I squad for a one-off match against England at Edgbaston on June 27 before the squad head to Zimbabwe for tri-series, also featuring Pakistan.

While experienced batsman Shaun Marsh has also been recalled in the ODI squad to fill in the gaps left by Smith and former vice-captain David Warner, spinners Ashton Agar and Nathan Lyon have also been included for series against England.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were not considered for selection as the duo is still recovering from leg and back injuries respectively which they sustained on the disastrous Test tour of South Africa.

Australia are slated to play five-match ODI series against England from June 13 at The Oval before the two sides will play a lone T20I match.

The ODI and T20I squad is as follows:

ODI squad: Tim Paine (c), Aaron Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D¿Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D¿Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

