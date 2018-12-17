Tim Paine calls Virat Kohli 'big head'

cricket

While speaking on the verbal exchanges between his captain Tim Paine and India skipper Virat Kohli, this is what Nathan Lyon had to say

Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) bowls as umpire Chris Gaffaney watches on the third day of the second cricket Test match between India and Australia in Perth on December 16, 2018. Pic/AFP

Australia's offspinner Nathan Lyon came up with yet another fine spell against India in Perth yesterday. But he couldn't bowl a convincing line as it were to the media after Day Three action.

While speaking on the verbal exchanges between his captain Tim Paine and India skipper Virat Kohli, Lyon said. "I think Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner that's all. I've played enough cricket against Virat to know what he's like, and I'm not worried about what he's doing or what India's doing," Lyon told the media.

Earlier, the stump microphone picked Kohli having a go at Paine. "If he messes it up, it's 2-0," said Kohli after a loud appeal in the final over of the day. Paine responded by uttering, "You've got to bat first, big head."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates