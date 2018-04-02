Tim Paine fractures thumb during Johannesburg Test, bats on

Paine suffered a hairline fracture when he was hit while keeping up to stumps to Chadd Sayers, having misread a delivery that reared off the deck and beat the outside edge of Quinton de Kock's bat



Tim Paine

Newly appointed Australian cricket captain Tim Paine has broken his right thumb during the ongoing Test match between Australia and South Africa, here at the New Wanderers Stadium. Paine suffered the injury while keeping wickets on Saturday.

Paine suffered a hairline fracture when he was hit while keeping up to stumps to Chadd Sayers, having misread a delivery that reared off the deck and beat the outside edge of Quinton de Kock's bat, cricket.com.au confirmed. However, the skipper continued to keep in Johannesburg and later even came out to bat, when Australia had collapsed to 5-96.

Paine, who was five not out overnight, continued batting on Day Three. Paine's right index finger was broken after being struck by a 148.2 km/h thunderbolt from Dirk Nannes in 2010. The recurring injury required seven rounds of surgery and almost ended Paine's career, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. At the time of filing this report, Paine is batting on 48*.

