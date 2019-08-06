Tim Paine: Steven Smith is best Test batsman we have ever seen

cricket

Birmingham: Australia captain Tim Paine yesterday hailed Steven Smith as "probably the best Test batsman we've ever seen" after his man-of-the-match performance in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The match was a personal triumph for Australia's Smith, who in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball tampering scandal, scored 144 and 142.

"I thought we were certainly up against it at that stage but we had the best player in the world at the crease," said Paine.

"Steve showed his class in both innings. We're running out of things to say about Smithy. He's probably the best Test batsman we've ever seen. We're lucky to witness it."

