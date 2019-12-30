Tim Paine: We're starting to spread the load

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Melbourne: Captain Tim Paine pointed to teamwork on Sunday as the crucial factor in Australia winning all four home Tests so far this summer—and all inside four days.

After crushing Pakistan twice, they have now done the same to New Zealand, wrapping up their three-Test series against the Black Caps with a 247-run thrashing in Melbourne.

A first-innings Travis Head century, 85 from Steve Smith and 79 by Paine took the game away from the visitors after Australia lost the toss and were put into bat. Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Nathan Lyon then led the attack in dismissing New Zealand twice. "I think it shows that we're starting to spread the load," he said.

'Got firepower'

"When we work together as a team and build pressure—one day it's going to be Pat [Cummins], the next day it's Nathan [Lyon], then James Pattinson, another day it's Mitchell Starc. If we keep building pressure as a team we've got some absolute firepower."

Siddle announces retirement

Meanwhile, veteran Australian bowler Peter Siddle, 35, announced his international retirement after a 67-Test career. Siddle went to the Australian dressing room at the MCG to tell his teammates personally.

All Blacks Barrett kicked out of MCG

New Zealand rugby fans reacted furiously Sunday after All Blacks star Jordie Barrett was reportedly kicked out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground by security staff during the Black Caps' second Test against Australia. Victoria state police said two New Zealanders were removed from the stadium during day three of the second Test on Saturday and banned for 24 hours over their behaviour. The New Zealand Herald named one of them as Barrett and claimed he was led away after members of the group he was with "skulled two beers".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever