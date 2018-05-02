Timberlake romanced a Spice Girl?

Interestingly, when responding to DeGeneres question on whether someone from the band had hooked up with a Spice Girl, all but Timberlake responded with the negative



Justin Timberlake

The members of former boy-band *NSYNC made a surprise appearance alongside Justin Timberlake on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday, and JT had a few interesting revelations to make.

During an hour-long interview with DeGeneres *NSYNC, who on Monday was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, took part a game of 'I Have Never'. Some fun facts about the band that were revealed included the fact that they've all hooked up with someone on a tour bus, but not all have done so with those twice their age.



Spice Girls

Interestingly, when responding to DeGeneres question on whether someone from the band had hooked up with a Spice Girl, all but Timberlake responded with the negative. The Mirrors singer however, after some prodding on the part of DeGeneres, responded with the affirmation. But, he didn't confess who the person was.

