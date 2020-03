Time flies quickly! Amitabh Bachchan shares Ranbir Kapoor's 'Then and now' picture

A day after terming Ranbir Kapoor as one of his "favourites," megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a then and now picture with his 'Brahmastra' co-star. Bachchan took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of himself with Shashi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor along with a recent picture with the 'Tamasha' actor from the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

"THEN and NOW .. RANBIR'S big curious eyes from AJOOBA's sets with me and Shashi ji, and now brazen strong RANBIR, on the sets of 'Brahmastra'!! 1990 to 2020.. The time has its own dimensions," Bachchan tweeted along with the picture.

1990 to 2020 ..

"समय à¤Âšलता हà¥Âˆ à¤Â पनà¥Â€ समय सिदà¥Âध à¤Âšाल" pic.twitter.com/RNFR89zc43 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2020

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor, the film also stars actor Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. Earlier in February, Bhatt shared a video where the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji announced the final release date of 'Brahmastra' amid a candid conversation with Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

