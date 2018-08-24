Time for a two-tyred adventure

travel

CyclingZens, a Goa-based bicycle-rental and tour company, is organising an eight-day Mumbai-to-Goa trip, with daily stops that include Alibaug beach, Harihareshwar, Ganpatiphule beach and Calangute

For people like us who find it hard to get out of bed every morning, the folks who embrace the outdoors don't fail to catch our envy. And if you're the latter kind, and cycling around the city doesn't seem like much of a challenge, the idea of a 600 km ride across two states should get you pumped. CyclingZens, a Goa-based bicycle-rental and tour company, is organising an eight-day Mumbai-to-Goa trip, with daily stops that include Alibaug beach, Harihareshwar, Ganpatiphule beach and Calangute.

The trip will follow the coastal route, so that you don't struggle with traffic. With both accommodation and food included in the package, a cycle mechanic will also accompany the riders. Since this is a long-distance event, the organisers recommend a certain level of training before you sign up. Rohan Nagarkar, director of CyclingZens, tells us, "Participants should have cycled regularly for a minimum of six months. Since this is the first time we're organising a trip that covers a huge distance, there will be a prior assessment where riders will need to furnish information about their cycling experience and how confident they are with their own fitness."

From September 9, 6 am to September 16

Starting point Cafe Coffee Day, 171, Nathalal Parekh Marg, near VJTI College, Matunga.

Call 9892217936

Email rohan@cyclingzens.com

Cost Rs 17,990 onwards

