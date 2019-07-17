Time for a workshop

things-to-do

Have an eye for antique clocks or quirky ones? Or have you given up on them altogether, just like most millennials, who choose to use their phones to tell the time? Either way, Art360° Series, a clock-making workshop this Saturday, will let you make your own personalised clock, while also teaching you a new skill.



Conducted by Sheetal Gattani, this workshop aims to give time pieces a fun and creative makeover. Gattani, who holds a diploma in art education and also explores the relationship of form and space in three-dimensional works, besides working on canvases, will teach participants the basics of clock-making from scratch. So, the next time you need to tell the time, don't reach out to the phone in your pocket. Instead, simply turn your wrist to look at an object that will also up your fashion quotient.

On: July 20, 10.45 am

At: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call: 22844484

Cost: Rs 900

