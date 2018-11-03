'Time for Arsenal to write new history'

football

Gunners boss Unai Emery urges players to toughen up in order to improve their poor EPL record against top-six teams on eve of Liverpool clash tonight

Arsenal players celebrate a goal against West Ham during their League Cup match on Wednesday. Pic/ AFP

Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to help the club write a new history as the Gunners seek to turn around their miserable record against their major Premier League rivals, starting with Liverpool tonight.

Last season Arsenal, under Arsene Wenger, took just six points from matches against other members of the Big Six. In sharp contrast, champions Manchester City picked up 24 points from the 30 on offer against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The difficulties stretch even further back, with Arsenal taking only 26 points from those fixtures since the start of the 2015-16 campaign - 18 fewer than the next team, Chelsea.



Arsenal boss Unai Emery

The Spaniard started his tenure with losses against City and Chelsea but has not tasted defeat since then, guiding Arsenal to 12 wins from their past 13 games in all competitions. "We want to write new history," said the former PSG coach. "The new history is in the present and also, with our players, our quality and our capacity, I believe in my players and this project. We are starting this project with a very positive way with what we are doing."

Emery said the early defeats still play on his mind as he prepares his team for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. "The result is important but first I want to show them, to show you and to show everybody our best mentality in the game," he said. "I know if we have a very big mentality in the game and a very big performance individually and collectively - and also we need some luck - then I think we can win."



Jurgen Klopp

Gunners' Emery is a top manager: Klopp

London: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says Arsenal boss Unai Emery has proved himself as a top manager as the two coaches prepare to go head-to-head for the first time since the 2016 Europa League final. "All people in football knew how good he is but I am not sure all Arsenal fans were over the moon at first when they heard it would be Emery," said Klopp. "But that's England. You want the poster boys. Unai was in France and before that in Spain in a smaller club, so you can go a bit under the radar. I saw yesterday that he won eight titles in two or three years. That's pretty big."

