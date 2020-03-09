Time for introspection: Diana Edulji following India's Women's WT20 loss

Former India Diana Edulji has called for introspection following the team's crushing loss in the T20 World Cup final against Australia.

"Let us not be too harsh on them. They had a good run. We broke the semi-finals jinx. The loss has shown that T20 is not our forte, our forte is ODI cricket. It is time for good some introspection on the strengths and weaknesses and put it into practice because the 50-over World Cup is just around the corner [next year]," said Diana.

The former Committee of Administrators member added: "I want them to get over the loss quickly because they have a big World Cup coming. We need a medium pacer definitely. If Shikha breaks down, then there is no one and fielding and running between the wickets has to improve come what may."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever