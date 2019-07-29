Time for some Pawar steering

opinion

NCP chief faces challenge of reviving party amid ongoing outflow of leaders

Sharad Pawar addresses during an election campaign in April 2019. Pic/ PTI

A massive 'outgoing' from his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) notwithstanding, it will be premature to write off Sharad Pawar's political acumen that is known to spring surprises and resurrect his band of satraps. These satraps have been part of NCP for two decades and have stayed loyal to the boss even before the formation of the new party, which has shaped their political careers that are now in danger because of the BJP's ruthless poaching. The Shiv Sena has joined the hunt, aiming a sharpened arrow at NCP leaders, bagging some and eyeing big ones like Chhagan Bhujbal and Manohar Naik.

Many NCP leaders and sitting public representatives have switched over to BJP in the past four months. While BJP is their first choice for obvious reasons, Sena remains a second option for those who cannot fit the Narendra-Devendra development zone for rehabilitation. In some instances, BJP has advised turncoats to join Sena. The purpose behind this seems to be securing as many Assembly seats in the October polls in situations where BJP and Sena get together or fight separately to join hands after election results.

Pawar says he is out to outsmart the ruling parties. It would be interesting to see how he accomplishes the trimming of BJP's flowering. As it is known, Pawar does not let his right hand know what the left one is doing; he has maintained composure over the poaching. "It will not impact my party. I increased my strength from six to 60 in the past. In 1980, I had 60 MLAs of which many left me when I was abroad. I won 60 seats in the next elections and all of those who had deserted me were defeated," he said last week.

Pawar may appear unfazed but at NCP's organisational level, all doesn't seem to be well. NCP immediately replaced the chief of its women's wing after Chitra Wagh's scheduled induction in BJP, but the appointment of the Mumbai unit chief has been kept in abeyance because of a faction feud. Pawar hadn't named Sachin Ahir's successor till this piece went to print. Revealing that some BJP legislators wanted to join NCP, Pawar talked of turning the vacuum into an opportunity to revive the party that may soon forgo the status of a national party.

He wants the young and restless in the party to be tested in the electoral field. "Our MLAs may be leaving but remember that the young workers have shaped up for taking up bigger roles. I think we can now give youth workers more opportunity [to contest polls]," he said, even as the news reports said that at least five more of his MLAs from western Maharashtra and Vidarbha were on their way to BJP and Sena. Pawar hasn't blamed the exit on his party affairs, but holds BJP responsible for misusing power to affect defections. Party workers promptly point out to the raids that Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate carried out on MLA and ex-minister Hasan Mushrif's home and offices in Kolhapur.

Turmoil in BJP

The uninterrupted incoming has also troubled BJP loyalists. The dissent talked about only in private gets muzzled when BJP leadership says that the party should open the doors for non-BJP leaders. "I will try to bring a qualitative change to the [BJP] organisation," said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil while assuming charge last week. Party loyalists wonder what quality addition was expected from the turncoats, whom BJP once accused of corruption.

Another reason for a growing dissent in BJP is the possibility of an alliance with Sena for the Assembly polls. The alliance will cut into BJP's seat-share, thus leaving BJP aspirants high and dry. The sitting MLAs from other parties would get BJP tickets after induction and some of BJP's sitting legislators might get dropped because of lack of elective merit. Accused of non-performance and denied tickets, the MLAs may be lapped up by the Opposition. Some MLAs are in talks with parties willing to field them and give BJP a taste of its own medicine.

Meantime, expect more of aayaram-gayaram movement ahead of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's state-wide 'Maha Janadesh Yatra'. Before he embarks on the ambitious tour on August 1, Fadnavis will induct as many MLAs and senior leaders in BJP's fold so that the new entrants are showcased in their respective areas of influence.

Many Sena MLAs have requested Fadnavis to travel through their constituencies so that they benefit from the BJP-sponsored campaign blitzkrieg.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

