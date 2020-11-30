Time for the authorities to unlock public infra

All the required facilities as per the government guidelines for COVID management needed for the DCHC will be provided by CIDCO

A newly constructed Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Sector 15 of Kharghar continues to be under lock and key as CIDCO is yet to hand it over to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), our report highlighted.

What is more startling is that healthcare workers were unaware about the existence of such a centre as it is located in an isolated place.

It is unfathomable why this centre has not been opened, or that a section of people are unaware of its existence.

At this time. when there is a dearth of health infrastructure, or, the fact that so many facilities have been created for COVID patients, a health centre, whether COVID or non-COVID, lying unused is criminal.

Now, that this has been brought to the attention of the public, we hope that authorities snap into action and see that this facility is opened with staffers for general use.

Obsolete facilities are a waste of the exchequer fund and need to be put to use with will and alacrity. We find toilet blocks that are under lock and key for some mysterious or inane reasons. They remain like that for months, till there is some kind of outrage and then, those in charge are galvanised into some kind of action, in order to open them and let the public use them.

We have written numerous reports on gardens which have been locked for days, months or even years. These are fully made but for reasons best known to our elected representatives, bitter infighting, bickering and red tape they stand unused and wasted in a city that is crying out loud for open spaces. Let us change this culture for good and permanently. Remove roadblocks if necessary and give this to the people who truly deserve them, they are the ones that voted you into power.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news