Time for us to be part of the solution

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, and already, we are using and hearing buzz words like eco-friendly. The new age and fashionable eco-consciousness is manifest in the large number of clay murtis.

This paper carried a compact report on a six-year-old boy, son of artists, who was emulating his mother, making a clay Ganesha and exhorting all to go green during the Ganesh festival. Entirely admirable sentiments from a child, and a pleasing indicator about how deep the preserve-the-planet message has seeped in. Yet, we as adults need to apply eco-consciousness to all aspects of our lives, not just talk about eco-friendly murtis now that the festive season is here.

This means making water conservation a part of our lives, it should become an intrinsic part of quotidian living. Shutting off taps, using buckets instead of showers, learning and trying to practise rainwater harvesting, this is all part and parcel of eco-consciousness.

Segregating waste because you are responsible and not because of fines means that we are evolving on the save the planet scale. Not using thin plastic bags, carrying your own bags when out shopping, and seeing that we keep nearby drains and gutters free from clogging, are more notches on the ladder.

Ensuring that not just Ganapati, but every festival moves towards celebrations that stress on greening, means we are moving ahead and applying this to every event. We have left behind the fashionable phrase bit and are actually living it.

Imagine collectively, how we can make a difference even if we inch forward. We do not need political leaders to champion this cause, though they should certainly be sensitised to the issue. We need ordinary people to prove people power can save the planet, but begin doing so at home.

