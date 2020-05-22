Time for youth to step up, help the elderly

This picture has been used for representation purpose

An elderly suburban resident returned to his home after having gone missing for over a day.

His panicked family had lodged a police complaint but he was found a day later when he himself returned to a church.

Senior citizens seem to be especially vulnerable during this time.

This demographic seems to be more susceptible to the virus. Initial reports did point to that very strongly, though later, it was learnt that younger people too can get COVID-19.

However, the elderly may have co-morbidity factors, which makes it more dangerous for them.

While that is one factor, take into account that they are forced to be at home, many of them, not even stepping out for a bit because of fear, or because their caretakers may not be accessible at this time.

So many are also out of their comfort zones as the pandemic has forced us to go digital.

From daily reading like the news to paying bills, these are now all online.

Take into account that many seniors may not even be digitally savvy. Most will not have access to the Internet.

A fast-moving, digital age may leave them feeling even more helpless or vulnerable than before. Not all of them have people to help or pay bills online.

For younger persons, it is time to step, up, support, give assurances in these bleak times.

The lockdown has necessitated that we not only change perspectives outside but recalibrate our family relationships too.

Let us see that in these times, when some from the silver-haired set may feel their mortality more acutely than ever, we treat them with some Tender Loving Care.

