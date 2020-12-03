Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

Time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu, while political and government change in the state is important and compulsion of time, said actor Rajinikanth on Thursday.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Fans of actor turned politician #Rajinikanth burst crackers and distributed sweets in Tiruchirappalli today.



He announced today that he will launch a political party in January and announcement regarding it will be made on December 31st. pic.twitter.com/ekRUsoHbGe — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

The actor sounded his poll bugle against the ruling AIADMK government as well as against the major opposition party DMK. Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajinikanth said: "The time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. The political change is important and is compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything."

He appealed all to support him to bring in the change. "I am just a small instrument in the change. If I win then it is people's victory," he added. He said that in 2017 he had announced his decision to enter politics and contest in all the 234 Assembly seats.

According to him, though doctors had advised against holding rallies, if his life goes for the benefit of people then he is not worried about it. Rajinikanth also said 40 per cent shooting is pending for his movie Annaatthe which he will complete.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever