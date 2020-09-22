Time to be future-ready, future-fit: PM Narendra Modi to IIT grads

Pointing out that a nation's future depends on what its youths think today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it was time for them to be future-ready and future-fit.

"I firmly believe that the future of the nation is what its youths thinks today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. The time now is to be future-ready and future-fit," the Prime Minister said while addressing the 22nd convocation of IIT-Guwahati.

Speaking on the New Education Policy 2020, the Prime Minister pointed out that it has been made multi-disciplinary. "It will connect education with technology and make technology an integral part of our students' thinking."

The NEP has also paved the way for increased use of online learning across the country, he added.

Stressing the need for research, Modi said that the NEP proposed a National Research Foundation to enrich the culture of research in the country.

"I'm certain that research will become a habit for everyone. It will become a part of your thought process," the Prime Minister said.

He also sought to connected the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative to education. "You are well aware of the importance of education for a self-reliant India. The new NEP is only for youths like you in the 21st century -- those who will lead the world and make India a global leader in science and technology," he told the attendees at the convocation.

"Education is gradually becoming a new medium of engagement with our neighbours. IIT-Guwahati can become a pivotal centre for the same. Rail, road, air and water transport infrastructure is being developed to boost development in the northeast, Modi said.

He also pointed out to immense possibilities in research in solar, wind, biomass and hydroelectric energy. "Rice, tea, bamboo are indigenous to this region. There is biodiversity in this region as well as huge traditional knowledge," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and his deputy Sanjay Dhotre were among the dignitatries who were virtually present on the occasion.

