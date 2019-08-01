Time to bring the gentlemen back to city clubs

opinion

For a few days now, this paper has tracked the goings on of a prominent Colaba club. Recently, a president of the club was arrested and then released on bail. This is a nadir for the institution which has been roiled by controversy lately.

While the problems in this club seem extreme, unfortunately bickerings and fighting in clubs in the city seem to have escalated and touched shocking highs or new lows, whichever way you look at it.

Clubs are social hubs offering sporting and entertainment facilities to members, who can bring in their guests. Clubs are seen as good, clean spaces where people can go to relax, meet friends, eat and take a break from the stress of work or daily routine. In a city, where open spaces are scarce, these offer coveted sporting amenities and many a Mumbai champion has been weaned first through coaching and competition on the club scene. Of late, membership fees have skyrocketed and these have become elite symbols, membership to certain carrying considerable snob value. While that may be okay, it is shocking to see the depths of infighting at these clubs.

From tearing each other apart on social media, character assassination through anonymous communication and rowdy, rambunctious annual meets, brawls have sadly become the norm rather than the exception. Today bouncers at clubs during elections and on other instances, no longer surprise or shock. All this not only gives these bastions of relaxation a bad name but also sets a very unfortunate example for children who frequent these clubs. It is time to bring back the gentlemanly (and womanly) demeanour back into clubs. Old-fashioned and unrealistic though it may sound, the honchos have to lead with class, dignity, fairness and decorum. We think that is not too much to ask for these privileged hubs in the city.

