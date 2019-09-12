Time to clean up the city's swimming pools

When we have reports about local pools being shut for months, for various reasons all the proclamations about making India a multi-sport powerhouse seem to ring hollow. This paper reported how authorities seem to be playing dirty pool at Mulund's Priyadarshini Sports Complex, famously known as the Kalidas Swimming Pool. The BMC-run pool has been in shambles for over two years, members claimed in the report.

The pool has now been shut to the public for over a month citing repairs. Members said they had forgotten that the colour of water in swimming pools is blue as the water in the Mulund pool had turned green years ago!

Swing into action authorities, and first up at least lend a ear to members' problems. Give the members a legit forum on which to speak or post their complaints. Then, if valid start addressing their grievances. There is a hygiene problem. The tiles of the pool need attention and the filtration plant needs to be changed.

Today, it is only a small number of people who can afford membership to private clubs. It is the BMC-run pools that most can afford. Yet these are often caught up in a bureaucratic rigmarole. Often, their maintenance and cleanliness is severely compromised first by overcrowding and secondly, not enough attention paid to the need for hygiene. Our young swimmers are scrounging around for a pool to train in before competitions.

This is a shout out Mr Ashish Shelar, Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra who has unveiled a roadmap to Olympic medals in 2024, to look at not just this but all BMC-run pools in the city. This is a mess, Mr Minister. We hope for remedial action.

