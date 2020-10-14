Time to gorge! Farah Khan's presence on India's Best Dancer means a tiffin service for co-judges

Farah Khan will be seen on India's Best Dancer as a celebrity judge along with Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora. Khan's co-judges are overjoyed as her presence means a tiffin service for them. Khan is known to carry several lunch boxes, which includes her speciality — yakhni pulao. It is Arora's favourite.

Khan says working with her favourite people does not feel like work. Sharing a photo with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, and dancer-actress Malaika Arora, on Instagram, Farah wrote on Monday: "It's not work whn im with my favourite people!! with covid free @malaikaaroraofficial my baby @geeta_kapurofficial n the ever handsome @terence_here on @ibd.official @sonytvofficial."

Going by the photo, Malaika seems to be in the pink of health. Last month, she had said she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain. Farah and Geeta's friendship goes way back. There was a time when Geeta used to work as her assistant.

Farah Khan began her career in choreography in Bollywood with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992 and went on to do films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Virasat, Dil Se, Barsaat, Waqt Hamara Hai, Dabangg, Housefull 2. And as a director, she has made films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.

She's now gearing up for the remake of the 1982-starrer Satte Pe Satta. The original had Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. It's yet to be revealed who stars in the remake.

