Time to have conversations around the subject of sex, says Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap says he makes films to evoke, provoke

Anurag Kashyap

From "Black Friday" to "Gangs Of Wasseypur" to "Udta Punjab" to "Lust Stories", Anurag Kashyap wants to start a conversation on several social issues with his cinema. He says he makes films to evoke and provoke. "I always (want my cinema to strike a conversation). I make films to evoke and provoke. And that usually leads to a conversation," Kashyap told IANS over an email.

His project "Lust Stories" shows stories on love and lust, and has garnered a positive response. The director says it is time to have "conversations around the subject of sex". "It's high time and only natural," he added. He says his sports film "Mukkabaaz" -- which deals with the struggle of a boxer and with social issues like caste system, youth politics and the power play of people -- holds a special place in his heart. The film will air on Saturday on &pictures.

Will he make more films around sports? "Sports was the canvas for me to tell a story about people. I didn't set out to make a sports film. I'm not looking to make another sports film because I'm bored of its predictable heroic/underdog trajectory. Having said that, if any other story deserves the backdrop of sports, I am more than willing to consider it," he said.

