Bite into Hottest Burgers this Weekend

Winter in the city can stir up a hot debate. There’ll always be some who chuckle at the mention of "nip in the air", while others eagerly wait for a slump in mercury to show off their leather jackets and boots. What both sides can hopefully agree on is that it’s a good time to be merry, and dig into some warm, juicy patty. And a weekend delivery pop-up by travel experiences venture The Soul Company is bringing city chefs Seefah Ketchaiyo, Delzad Avari and Carl Rebello together to create a menu of unique burgers that are just right for a wintry spread.



Surf N Turf burger

Founder Somanna Muthanna tells us that Inside the Bun is an extension of a similar menu they curated in Bengaluru. "Although many Mumbaikars will say it’s a good time to have a burger all-year round, now is the best time to be in the city and have a burger," he shares. The idea was to get a mix of commercial chefs and local gems.



Chefs Seefah Ketchaiyo and Karan Bane

"Our brief to them was that ‘make at least one burger that Mumbai has never had’," he adds, pointing to the six diverse creations that the chefs have lined up. Ketchaiyo, who started serving Thai burgers earlier this year, is offering a twist on the classic hamburger with yuzu cream cheese, apart from a crispy Asian mushroom burger and a spicy minced chicken one. "Carl from Howra is making Fowl Play, with a grilled chicken patty and fried fish fillet, and Surf N Turf, that has buff and chicken options."



An Asian burger by Ketchaiyo

Avari, meanwhile, will dip into his memories of barbecues in the UK and West Indies with his offering, Meat Attack. "I’m making a pork and buff patty with a chimichurri sauce, which reminds me of a grillhouse in the West Indies. It’s served with a cheese fondue," he says. As someone who loves burgers, Avari leaves us with a recipe and tip for those trying their hands at it at home: go for a 70:30 ratio of meat and fat for the patty, and don’t flip the patty too much.



Chef Carl Rebello

Order Before December 5 and 6 (for lunch)

Log on to: tap.link/@TSC

Cost: Rs 410 onwards

Del’z lamb burger

Ingredients

For the patty:

160 gm minced lamb

Chopped parsley

10 gm crumbled feta cheese

½ egg

4 minced roasted garlic

Salt

Pepper

Chilli flakes

For the sauce:

1 tbsp roasted red bell pepper puree

2 tbsp hung yoghurt

1/4 tsp lime juice

Salt



For the pickled onions:

1 small finely sliced onion

2 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

150 ml water

For assembly:

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Sesame seed burger buns

Lettuce of choice (preferably arugula)

Sliced tomatoes (optional)



Method

For the patty, combine all the ingredients and shape it. Now, for the sauce, combine the ingredients and whisk to get a smooth consistency. Mix the ingredients for the pickled onions in a small pot, bring to a boil and leave aside. In a smoking hot pan, add one tbsp oil. Sear the patty on both sides for three minutes. Don’t keep flipping it; let the heat do its work.



Somanna Muthanna

Add a tsp of butter to the pan, reduce the heat, cover the patty and cook on low heat till it’s done as per your choice. Medium-done is advisable. Allow the burger patty to rest for about three minutes before you start assembling. Slice the bun, apply butter and toast on a hot plate or a tava. Apply the sauce on both sides of the bun. Layer the lettuce, tomato, patty, the pickled onions and serve.



Chef Delzad Avari

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news