Mumbai rains: A guide to hair care at home during monsoon

While the rains are a relief from the scorching summers, in a humid city like Mumbai, it most often translates to hair problems. "Owing to the excess humidity, a common complaint during this time is frizziness," says hair-care expert Sareena Acharya, artistic head at Enrich chain of salons. Acharya adds that the monsoon also calls for scalp concerns and hairfall. "Dandruff is caused as the scalp doesn't dry easily. Even if you're not stepping out, the humidity, dampness, sweat and dirt leads to dandruff and itchiness. The pores get clogged, leading to hairfall," she explains, recommending a few tips to take care of these troubles at home.

Cleanse: Wash your hair every alternate day; apply a serum and blast-dry it on low heat. It's important to keep the scalp clean. You can also use cleansing agents from the kitchen to take care of dandruff and dry scalp. Apply lemon juice and honey on the scalp in a 1:1 ratio. Massage it, leave it for five to seven minutes, and then rinse it off with cold or lukewarm water.

Tackling hairfall: Apply a lightweight oil such as almond, argan or jojoba, as these seep in quickly. More than the oil, the massage helps increase blood circulation, leading to hair growth. You can also extract the juice of an onion — which has cell-building capacity — and spray it on your scalp every time before shampooing. The leftover water of cooked rice also helps repair dry, damaged hair. Cool the starch, apply it on the scalp or spray it, leave it on for seven minutes and rinse it off. Repeat this twice a week for best results.

Condition: Use heat-protecting products like serums and leave-in creams that shield your tresses from humidity. One can also spray diluted apple cider vinegar (two tbsp vinegar in a cup of water) on the ends of towel-dried hair; it works like a protective layer and adds shine. You can condition with a pack of mashed ripe banana and honey. Apply it section-wise on your tresses, keep it on for 10 minutes, drape a hot towel over it for seven minutes and rinse it off. This works like a home spa.

£Trim: It's best to keep your hair short to avoid too much damage, and not opt for bleeding colours such as red. Tie or braid your hair, but ensure it's not too tight. Include vitamins and proteins in your diet; so eat sprouts, pulses, green leafy vegetables, milk products and eggs. A balanced lifestyle goes a long way in keeping hair healthy.



Sareena Acharya

