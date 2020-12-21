Time to reassess what are important civic amenities

While the pandemic losses have already affected development work this year, financial setbacks due to COVID-19 will also hit allocations for projects in the financial year 2021-22, which happens to be an election year.

This will be reflected in BMC's budget for next year, work on which has started, a report said in this paper. After reducing Rs 2,500 crore from capital expenditure this year, civic departments have been told to cut requirements by 20 per cent to 25 per cent for 2021-22. The BMC had presented a Rs 33,441-crore budget for 2020-21, out of which Rs 14,647 crore was allotted as capital expenditure for projects.

However, as revenue sources reduced amid the pandemic, it okayed a Rs 2,500-crore cut in capital expenditure in August.

Cuts were done in the Coastal Road project, Gargai dam, road works, BEST, footpaths, Development Plan, waste management projects, etc.

Though cuts may be necessary, given the economic climate, we must try to mitigate the hit to development of civic amenities. A corporator voiced public fears when he claimed, "priorities are misplaced.

There will be flashy projects but basic amenities like footpaths, small roads, toilets will be neglected. These always see low progress."

Let authorities work towards getting these on ground basics in place. We also need to remember that the city has to get rain-ready, work for which should begin months before.

Footpaths, drainage, tree trimming, small road works and toilets may not sound glamorous but they are the bedrock of the city. In crunch time, let us shift focus to these amenities, cut projects that are political carrots or for show, with a focus on those strictly necessary. The outbreak has led to seismic shifts in how we deal with problems and see the world. A rejig of what are important civic amenities should be part of that change.

