Time to revisit a classic in Mumbai theater

A new production views Vijay Tendulkar's acclaimed play, Sakharam Binder, through a contemporary lens set in Mumbai

"It's an honour to have been stopped under the same law as Neel Darpan and Sakharam Binder... We may not have a huge theatre industry but we definitely have historical imperative," said Abhishek Majumdar when his play, Eidgah ke Jinnat, was stopped from being performed in Jaipur recently, and the group staging it was charged under the archaic Dramatic Performances Act, 1876.

That’s the phenomenal reputation of Vijay Tendulkar’s play, Sakharam Binder, which was banned two years after it was first performed in 1972, with the Bombay High Court revoking the ban soon.

Theatre artiste Ashok Pandey will stage the play in a contemporary light, where the protagonist following his version of truth and morality brings home society’s cast-off women on a contractual basis so both partners can end the relationship at will. "Some social issues and those within relationships will always be relevant," says Pandey.

On April 12, 13, 14, 8 pm (for ages 18 and above) AT Jeff Goldberg Studio, Bandra West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 300

