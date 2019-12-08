Time to sock and roll

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

When Lubeina Shahpurwala, co-founder of Mustang Socks, set up the brand's apparel factory in Palghar 30 years ago, she was blown away by the earthy Warli paintings she came across in the adivasi padas around. "It felt like the art was part of the atmosphere," she says. So that they wouldn't take the beauty around them for granted, Shahpurwala and team decided they'd incorporate the stick figures and iconic motifs onto their socks. It was a good way to "add character" to a new range they were planning.

The team has collaborated with Ramesh Hengadi, a Warli artist associated with the Paramparik Karigar Crafts Association, to launch a range of Warli-inspired knit socks. The two met at an annual art fair in Palghar earlier this year.

Since tribal artists create a base of mud before the figures are painted, the socks, too, are available in a range of earthy, muted colours. "While Warli art has been popular, we realised our tradition and design thought hadn't kept up with the times. Which is why we set up a Warli centre to promote the indigenous culture among the youth," says Hengadi, whose work has been gifted to influential Indians including Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Through the centre, Hengadi hopes to conduct workshops to sustain interest in the art form.

Shahpurwala admits that they weren't entirely confident of the idea working, but believed enough in the natural beauty of the style to give it a try. "The local artisans focus on the craft, never on recognition. Since we have the tools at our disposal, we thought we should invest effort in designing a range that amplifies their skill," she says. They have hired local artisans to knit the socks too. "There is a sense of pride when they create pieces for this range. It's heartening,"

she adds.

Price: Rs 100 onward

www.mustangsocks.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates