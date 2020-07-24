Time to stand up for art

Cause

The Asian Heritage Foundation (AHF), which works with Patua artists, aims to raise Rs 60 lakh to conduct exhibitions-cum-sales for the painters who hail from rural parts of West Bengal. The event, which will travel to five cities, will benefit 300 families of the singing Patua artists from the village of Naya, through the direct sale of hand-painted scrolls. Nearly 20 of them will be part of the tour. Click on the link below to find out the break-up of expenses required for the relief campaign, titled Heart, Head and Healing (HHH).

Log on to Corona Pats on fundraisers.giveindia.org

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news