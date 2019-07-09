Time to tackle the flying plastic challenge

opinion

To ensure that flying plastic sheets used to cover homes do not affect Central Railway punctuality, especially during heavy rains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in June started serving notices to hundreds of hutment dwellers and residents of housing societies located along the railway tracks, asking them to remove the sheets from their rooftops.

A report in the paper cited how the order was initiated after some incidents in which some plastic sheets and dish antenna flew from hutment roofs and landed on the tracks. This disrupted local trains. Locals have claimed that they have received notices to remove the sheets, because of which they will have to endure leakage in their homes.

It is time for locals to look at the bigger picture and co-operate fully with the Railways. They must tie the sheet securely or seek to weigh it down so that it does not fly away. Extra care must be taken when it comes to dish antennae.

While a humane approach is needed, it is important that trains run on time and commuters are not harassed during a challenging and trying three monsoon months for Mumbai. Trains that have been disrupted or are late are usually first in the domino effect for disasters in Mumbai. Trains thrown off gear means lakhs of commuters stranded at stations. Rage and frustration starts to build as the wait prolongs. Then, we see desperation which can snowball into dangerous pushing, shoving and out of control situations at railway stations. The crowd directs ire and anger at the railway staff.

Every parameter that can be controlled needs to be tackled to avoid this situation. Flying plastic sheets may seem minuscule at first look, but can have bigger consequences. Keep them in check locals, or remove them entirely to comply with orders.

