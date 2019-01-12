Time to take fresh guard: Raman

cricket

The team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is under the leadership of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively in New Zealand. The first one-dayer will be held on January 24 at Napier

WV Raman

The Indian women's team have been in the news for the wrong reasons of late, but the team's new coach WV Raman is optimistic that every member of the side will start afresh.

"I am sure everyone will start afresh as sportspersons are primed to move on. The girls are committed and are aware of their responsibilities. Therefore, it is imperative that they are allowed to get on with their job," Raman told mid-day from Chennai yesterday.

When asked about the preparations for the tour and the challenges ahead, Raman said: "Being in New Zealand a few days ahead of the first ODI will give the team enough time to acclimatise and get a better feel of the conditions. We will have to go there and assess the conditions to sort of try and adjust our approach accordingly."

Raman, who was the India U-19 coach when the Prithvi Shaw-led Indian outfit won the Asia Cup in 2017, has been with the India 'A' team and junior side for the last few years.

"To make the girls realise and optimise the talent they possess," said Raman when asked about the critical aspects of his assignment.

"It's an exciting opportunity. I always take things as they come and try and do the best in any assignment that I take up," he added. Raman, 53, played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs for India. In the first Test of the 1989-90 tour of New Zealand at Christchurch, he scored 96 after a duck in the first innings.

